Legend is a pioneering venture, in partnership with elite bodies like the World Baseball & Softball Confederation and the Pan American Games, offers the unique opportunity to tokenize athletic achievements, connecting over 60 million athletes worldwide with their supporters. The project was created to reward athletes for their accomplishments and progress.

Legend is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Legend investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



