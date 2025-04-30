Galileo Protocol Logo

Galileo Protocol (LEOX) Live Price Chart

LEOX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Galileo Protocol (LEOX) today is 0.0501 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Galileo Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.19K USD
- Galileo Protocol price change within the day is -2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

LEOX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Galileo Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001195-2.33%
30 Days$ +0.0013+2.66%
60 Days$ -0.0275-35.44%
90 Days$ -0.1054-67.79%
Galileo Protocol Price Change Today

Today, LEOX recorded a change of $ -0.001195 (-2.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Galileo Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0013 (+2.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Galileo Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LEOX saw a change of $ -0.0275 (-35.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Galileo Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1054 (-67.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LEOX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Galileo Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

LEOX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 7.19K
$ 7.19K$ 7.19K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Galileo Protocol (LEOX)

Galileo Protocol is an innovative project that leverages blockchain, AI, and pNFT technology to revolutionise luxury goods and real-world asset ownership, authentication, and engagement. Our platform establishes a cutting-edge ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors, ensuring a secure and transparent way to authenticate valuable assets while streamlining access and interaction within the luxury domain.

Galileo Protocol Price Prediction

LEOX to Local Currencies

1 LEOX to VND
1,318.3815
1 LEOX to AUD
A$0.078156
1 LEOX to GBP
0.037074
1 LEOX to EUR
0.043587
1 LEOX to USD
$0.0501
1 LEOX to MYR
RM0.215931
1 LEOX to TRY
1.927848
1 LEOX to JPY
¥7.155783
1 LEOX to RUB
4.072128
1 LEOX to INR
4.237458
1 LEOX to IDR
Rp834.999666
1 LEOX to KRW
71.36745
1 LEOX to PHP
2.797083
1 LEOX to EGP
￡E.2.544078
1 LEOX to BRL
R$0.284067
1 LEOX to CAD
C$0.069138
1 LEOX to BDT
6.088653
1 LEOX to NGN
80.288256
1 LEOX to UAH
2.079651
1 LEOX to VES
Bs4.3086
1 LEOX to PKR
Rs14.084613
1 LEOX to KZT
25.587072
1 LEOX to THB
฿1.670835
1 LEOX to TWD
NT$1.605705
1 LEOX to AED
د.إ0.183867
1 LEOX to CHF
Fr0.041082
1 LEOX to HKD
HK$0.388275
1 LEOX to MAD
.د.م0.462423
1 LEOX to MXN
$0.982962

Galileo Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Galileo Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Galileo Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Galileo Protocol

