What is LITR (LITR)

Where milk meets digits, magic happens...

LITR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LITR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LITR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LITR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LITR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LITR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LITR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LITR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LITR price prediction page.

LITR Price History

Tracing LITR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LITR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LITR price history page.

How to buy LITR (LITR)

Looking for how to buy LITR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LITR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LITR to Local Currencies

1 LITR to VND ₫ 5.6589687 1 LITR to AUD A$ 0.000337671 1 LITR to GBP ￡ 0.000161111 1 LITR to EUR € 0.000192009 1 LITR to USD $ 0.0002207 1 LITR to MYR RM 0.000933561 1 LITR to TRY ₺ 0.008580816 1 LITR to JPY ¥ 0.031460785 1 LITR to RUB ₽ 0.017508131 1 LITR to INR ₹ 0.018774949 1 LITR to IDR Rp 3.559676921 1 LITR to KRW ₩ 0.301502684 1 LITR to PHP ₱ 0.012213538 1 LITR to EGP ￡E. 0.011008516 1 LITR to BRL R$ 0.001244748 1 LITR to CAD C$ 0.000302359 1 LITR to BDT ৳ 0.026890088 1 LITR to NGN ₦ 0.350873274 1 LITR to UAH ₴ 0.009163464 1 LITR to VES Bs 0.0207458 1 LITR to PKR Rs 0.062219744 1 LITR to KZT ₸ 0.11288805 1 LITR to THB ฿ 0.007170543 1 LITR to TWD NT$ 0.006614379 1 LITR to AED د.إ 0.000809969 1 LITR to CHF Fr 0.000180974 1 LITR to HKD HK$ 0.001728081 1 LITR to MAD .د.م 0.002028233 1 LITR to MXN $ 0.004246268

LITR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LITR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LITR What is the price of LITR (LITR) today? The live price of LITR (LITR) is 0.0002207 USD . What is the market cap of LITR (LITR)? The current market cap of LITR is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LITR by its real-time market price of 0.0002207 USD . What is the circulating supply of LITR (LITR)? The current circulating supply of LITR (LITR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of LITR (LITR)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of LITR (LITR) is 0.001199 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LITR (LITR)? The 24-hour trading volume of LITR (LITR) is $ 55.00K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.