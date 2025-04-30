Houdini Swap Logo

The current price of Houdini Swap (LOCK) today is 0.1632 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.35M USD. LOCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Houdini Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 648.59 USD
- Houdini Swap price change within the day is +1.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.08M USD

Get real-time price updates of the LOCK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LOCK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Houdini Swap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.002791+1.74%
30 Days$ +0.0178+12.24%
60 Days$ -0.0786-32.51%
90 Days$ -0.2552-61.00%
Houdini Swap Price Change Today

Today, LOCK recorded a change of $ +0.002791 (+1.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Houdini Swap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0178 (+12.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Houdini Swap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LOCK saw a change of $ -0.0786 (-32.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Houdini Swap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2552 (-61.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LOCK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Houdini Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1563
$ 0.1563$ 0.1563

$ 0.1651
$ 0.1651$ 0.1651

$ 1.32
$ 1.32$ 1.32

0.00%

+1.74%

-4.84%

LOCK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.35M
$ 15.35M$ 15.35M

$ 648.59
$ 648.59$ 648.59

94.08M
94.08M 94.08M

What is Houdini Swap (LOCK)

Cross chain liquidity aggregator with a unique set of privacy features.

Houdini Swap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Houdini Swap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LOCK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Houdini Swap Price History

Tracing LOCK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LOCK's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Houdini Swap (LOCK)

LOCK to Local Currencies

1 LOCK to VND
4,294.608
1 LOCK to AUD
A$0.254592
1 LOCK to GBP
0.120768
1 LOCK to EUR
0.141984
1 LOCK to USD
$0.1632
1 LOCK to MYR
RM0.703392
1 LOCK to TRY
6.279936
1 LOCK to JPY
¥23.306592
1 LOCK to RUB
13.3416
1 LOCK to INR
13.801824
1 LOCK to IDR
Rp2,719.998912
1 LOCK to KRW
232.4784
1 LOCK to PHP
9.111456
1 LOCK to EGP
￡E.8.287296
1 LOCK to BRL
R$0.923712
1 LOCK to CAD
C$0.225216
1 LOCK to BDT
19.833696
1 LOCK to NGN
261.537792
1 LOCK to UAH
6.774432
1 LOCK to VES
Bs14.0352
1 LOCK to PKR
Rs45.880416
1 LOCK to KZT
83.349504
1 LOCK to THB
฿5.44272
1 LOCK to TWD
NT$5.23056
1 LOCK to AED
د.إ0.598944
1 LOCK to CHF
Fr0.133824
1 LOCK to HKD
HK$1.2648
1 LOCK to MAD
.د.م1.506336
1 LOCK to MXN
$3.201984

