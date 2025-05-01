Join MEXC Today
LogX Network Price(LOGX)
The current price of LogX Network (LOGX) today is 0.01069 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.38M USD. LOGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LogX Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 130.20K USD
- LogX Network price change within the day is +1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 223.04M USD
Track the price changes of LogX Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001991
|+1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00733
|-40.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01167
|-52.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02654
|-71.29%
Today, LOGX recorded a change of $ +0.0001991 (+1.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.LogX Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00733 (-40.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.LogX Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LOGX saw a change of $ -0.01167 (-52.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.LogX Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02654 (-71.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of LogX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.03%
+1.90%
-11.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LogX Network is the ultimate DeFI superapp, offering 50+ exotic perpetual markets, Leveraged prediction markets,memecoins & RWAs. LogX Network is powered by Arbitrum, Hyperlane, and AltLayer. LogX Network aggregates liquidity from top CEXs like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX, delivering limitless liquidity to DeFi consumers.
|1 LOGX to VND
₫281.30735
|1 LOGX to AUD
A$0.0166764
|1 LOGX to GBP
￡0.0079106
|1 LOGX to EUR
€0.0094072
|1 LOGX to USD
$0.01069
|1 LOGX to MYR
RM0.0460739
|1 LOGX to TRY
₺0.4114581
|1 LOGX to JPY
¥1.5279217
|1 LOGX to RUB
₽0.87658
|1 LOGX to INR
₹0.9042671
|1 LOGX to IDR
Rp178.1665954
|1 LOGX to KRW
₩15.227905
|1 LOGX to PHP
₱0.5958606
|1 LOGX to EGP
￡E.0.5433727
|1 LOGX to BRL
R$0.0605054
|1 LOGX to CAD
C$0.0146453
|1 LOGX to BDT
৳1.2991557
|1 LOGX to NGN
₦17.1313664
|1 LOGX to UAH
₴0.4437419
|1 LOGX to VES
Bs0.91934
|1 LOGX to PKR
Rs3.0052797
|1 LOGX to KZT
₸5.4595968
|1 LOGX to THB
฿0.3568322
|1 LOGX to TWD
NT$0.3424007
|1 LOGX to AED
د.إ0.0392323
|1 LOGX to CHF
Fr0.0087658
|1 LOGX to HKD
HK$0.0828475
|1 LOGX to MAD
.د.م0.0989894
|1 LOGX to MXN
$0.2094171
For a more in-depth understanding of LogX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
