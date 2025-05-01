Join MEXC Today
LoopNetwork Price(LOOP)
The current price of LoopNetwork (LOOP) today is 0.02551 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LoopNetwork Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.12K USD
- LoopNetwork price change within the day is +6.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of LoopNetwork for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0015096
|+6.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00937
|+58.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00538
|+26.72%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00141
|+5.85%
Today, LOOP recorded a change of $ +0.0015096 (+6.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.LoopNetwork 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00937 (+58.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.LoopNetwork 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LOOP saw a change of $ +0.00538 (+26.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.LoopNetwork 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00141 (+5.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of LoopNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+6.29%
+41.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LoopNetwork is a digital currency framework that supports smart contracts without the adaptability and security impediments of prior frameworks like Ethereum. The project permits parties to make savvy contracts utilizing code to indicate the conduct of the virtual machine (VM) that executes the agreement's capacity. LoopNetwork endeavors to address adaptability and ease of use issues, without compromising decentralization and use the existing developer community and ecosystem.
|1 LOOP to VND
₫671.29565
|1 LOOP to AUD
A$0.0397956
|1 LOOP to GBP
￡0.0188774
|1 LOOP to EUR
€0.0224488
|1 LOOP to USD
$0.02551
|1 LOOP to MYR
RM0.1099481
|1 LOOP to TRY
₺0.9818799
|1 LOOP to JPY
¥3.6461443
|1 LOOP to RUB
₽2.09182
|1 LOOP to INR
₹2.1584011
|1 LOOP to IDR
Rp425.1664966
|1 LOOP to KRW
₩36.338995
|1 LOOP to PHP
₱1.4219274
|1 LOOP to EGP
￡E.1.2966733
|1 LOOP to BRL
R$0.1443866
|1 LOOP to CAD
C$0.0349487
|1 LOOP to BDT
৳3.1002303
|1 LOOP to NGN
₦40.8813056
|1 LOOP to UAH
₴1.0589201
|1 LOOP to VES
Bs2.19386
|1 LOOP to PKR
Rs7.1716263
|1 LOOP to KZT
₸13.0284672
|1 LOOP to THB
฿0.8515238
|1 LOOP to TWD
NT$0.8170853
|1 LOOP to AED
د.إ0.0936217
|1 LOOP to CHF
Fr0.0209182
|1 LOOP to HKD
HK$0.1977025
|1 LOOP to MAD
.د.م0.2362226
|1 LOOP to MXN
$0.4997409
For a more in-depth understanding of LoopNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
