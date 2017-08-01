Join MEXC Today
Loopring Price(LRC)
The current price of Loopring (LRC) today is 0.09966 USD with a current market cap of $ 136.22M USD. LRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loopring Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22M USD
- Loopring price change within the day is +0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.37B USD
Track the price changes of Loopring for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0008204
|+0.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00099
|+1.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02084
|-17.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07014
|-41.31%
Today, LRC recorded a change of $ +0.0008204 (+0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.Loopring 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00099 (+1.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.Loopring 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LRC saw a change of $ -0.02084 (-17.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Loopring 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07014 (-41.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Loopring: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.37%
+0.83%
-3.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.
|1 LRC to VND
₫2,622.5529
|1 LRC to AUD
A$0.1554696
|1 LRC to GBP
￡0.0737484
|1 LRC to EUR
€0.0877008
|1 LRC to USD
$0.09966
|1 LRC to MYR
RM0.4295346
|1 LRC to TRY
₺3.8359134
|1 LRC to JPY
¥14.2444038
|1 LRC to RUB
₽8.17212
|1 LRC to INR
₹8.4322326
|1 LRC to IDR
Rp1,660.9993356
|1 LRC to KRW
₩141.96567
|1 LRC to PHP
₱5.5550484
|1 LRC to EGP
￡E.5.0657178
|1 LRC to BRL
R$0.5640756
|1 LRC to CAD
C$0.1365342
|1 LRC to BDT
৳12.1116798
|1 LRC to NGN
₦159.7111296
|1 LRC to UAH
₴4.1368866
|1 LRC to VES
Bs8.57076
|1 LRC to PKR
Rs28.0174158
|1 LRC to KZT
₸50.8983552
|1 LRC to THB
฿3.3266508
|1 LRC to TWD
NT$3.1921098
|1 LRC to AED
د.إ0.3657522
|1 LRC to CHF
Fr0.0817212
|1 LRC to HKD
HK$0.772365
|1 LRC to MAD
.د.م0.9228516
|1 LRC to MXN
$1.9523394
