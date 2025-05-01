Join MEXC Today
Leeds United FC Price(LUFC)
The current price of Leeds United FC (LUFC) today is 0.04647 USD with a current market cap of $ 130.78K USD. LUFC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leeds United FC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.54K USD
- Leeds United FC price change within the day is +1.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.81M USD
Track the price changes of Leeds United FC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0006597
|+1.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01337
|+40.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055
|-10.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0008
|+1.75%
Today, LUFC recorded a change of $ +0.0006597 (+1.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.Leeds United FC 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01337 (+40.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.Leeds United FC 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LUFC saw a change of $ -0.0055 (-10.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Leeds United FC 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0008 (+1.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Leeds United FC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
+1.44%
+10.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.
|1 LUFC to VND
₫1,222.85805
|1 LUFC to AUD
A$0.0724932
|1 LUFC to GBP
￡0.0343878
|1 LUFC to EUR
€0.0408936
|1 LUFC to USD
$0.04647
|1 LUFC to MYR
RM0.2002857
|1 LUFC to TRY
₺1.7886303
|1 LUFC to JPY
¥6.6419571
|1 LUFC to RUB
₽3.81054
|1 LUFC to INR
₹3.9318267
|1 LUFC to IDR
Rp774.4996902
|1 LUFC to KRW
₩66.196515
|1 LUFC to PHP
₱2.5902378
|1 LUFC to EGP
￡E.2.3620701
|1 LUFC to BRL
R$0.2630202
|1 LUFC to CAD
C$0.0636639
|1 LUFC to BDT
৳5.6474991
|1 LUFC to NGN
₦74.4709632
|1 LUFC to UAH
₴1.9289697
|1 LUFC to VES
Bs3.99642
|1 LUFC to PKR
Rs13.0641111
|1 LUFC to KZT
₸23.7331584
|1 LUFC to THB
฿1.5511686
|1 LUFC to TWD
NT$1.4884341
|1 LUFC to AED
د.إ0.1705449
|1 LUFC to CHF
Fr0.0381054
|1 LUFC to HKD
HK$0.3601425
|1 LUFC to MAD
.د.م0.4303122
|1 LUFC to MXN
$0.9103473
For a more in-depth understanding of Leeds United FC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
