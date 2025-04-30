Luigi Mangione Logo

$0.00218
-3.06%(1D)

LUIGI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) today is 0.00218 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.18M USD. LUIGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Luigi Mangione Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.91K USD
- Luigi Mangione price change within the day is -3.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD

Get real-time price updates of the LUIGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUIGI price information.

LUIGI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Luigi Mangione for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00006881-3.06%
30 Days$ +0.0006+37.97%
60 Days$ -0.000721-24.86%
90 Days$ -0.006644-75.30%
Luigi Mangione Price Change Today

Today, LUIGI recorded a change of $ -0.00006881 (-3.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Luigi Mangione 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0006 (+37.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Luigi Mangione 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUIGI saw a change of $ -0.000721 (-24.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Luigi Mangione 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.006644 (-75.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUIGI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Luigi Mangione: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002115
$ 0.002471
$ 0.05412
-1.32%

-3.06%

-29.41%

LUIGI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.18M
$ 58.91K
999.95M
What is Luigi Mangione (LUIGI)

LUIGI is a meme coin.

Luigi Mangione is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Luigi Mangione investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUIGI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Luigi Mangione on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Luigi Mangione buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Luigi Mangione Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Luigi Mangione, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUIGI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Luigi Mangione price prediction page.

Luigi Mangione Price History

Tracing LUIGI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUIGI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Luigi Mangione price history page.

How to buy Luigi Mangione (LUIGI)

Looking for how to buy Luigi Mangione? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Luigi Mangione on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUIGI to Local Currencies

1 LUIGI to VND
57.3667
1 LUIGI to AUD
A$0.0034008
1 LUIGI to GBP
0.0016132
1 LUIGI to EUR
0.0018966
1 LUIGI to USD
$0.00218
1 LUIGI to MYR
RM0.0093958
1 LUIGI to TRY
0.0838864
1 LUIGI to JPY
¥0.3113258
1 LUIGI to RUB
0.178215
1 LUIGI to INR
0.1843626
1 LUIGI to IDR
Rp36.3333188
1 LUIGI to KRW
3.10541
1 LUIGI to PHP
0.1217094
1 LUIGI to EGP
￡E.0.1107004
1 LUIGI to BRL
R$0.0123388
1 LUIGI to CAD
C$0.0030084
1 LUIGI to BDT
0.2649354
1 LUIGI to NGN
3.4935808
1 LUIGI to UAH
0.0904918
1 LUIGI to VES
Bs0.18748
1 LUIGI to PKR
Rs0.6128634
1 LUIGI to KZT
1.1133696
1 LUIGI to THB
฿0.0726812
1 LUIGI to TWD
NT$0.069869
1 LUIGI to AED
د.إ0.0080006
1 LUIGI to CHF
Fr0.0017876
1 LUIGI to HKD
HK$0.016895
1 LUIGI to MAD
.د.م0.0201214
1 LUIGI to MXN
$0.0427716

Luigi Mangione Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Luigi Mangione, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Luigi Mangione Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Luigi Mangione

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

