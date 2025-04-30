What is Levana (LVN)

The Levana Protocol: Levana is an acronym for “Leverage any Asset” Levana is a fully onchain perpetual swap platform. Levana Perps is currently deployed on 3 blockchains: Osmosis, Sei and Injective. Levana has partnered with the largest spot AMM on Cosmos, Osmosis DEX, the most popular Cosmos chain for leverage, Injective, and the fastest Cosmos network, SEI, to bring a peer to pool onchain perpetual swap trading to the Cosmos ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Levana What is the price of Levana (LVN) today? The live price of Levana (LVN) is 0.0048 USD . What is the market cap of Levana (LVN)? The current market cap of Levana is $ 3.65M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LVN by its real-time market price of 0.0048 USD . What is the circulating supply of Levana (LVN)? The current circulating supply of Levana (LVN) is 761.27M USD . What was the highest price of Levana (LVN)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Levana (LVN) is 1.2001 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Levana (LVN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Levana (LVN) is $ 76.03K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

