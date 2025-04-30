What is Manta Network (MANTA)

Manta Network is the multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications.

Manta Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Manta Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MANTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Manta Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Manta Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Manta Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Manta Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MANTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Manta Network price prediction page.

Manta Network Price History

Tracing MANTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MANTA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Manta Network price history page.

How to buy Manta Network (MANTA)

Looking for how to buy Manta Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Manta Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MANTA to Local Currencies

1 MANTA to VND ₫ 6,223.4975 1 MANTA to AUD A$ 0.36894 1 MANTA to GBP ￡ 0.17501 1 MANTA to EUR € 0.205755 1 MANTA to USD $ 0.2365 1 MANTA to MYR RM 1.019315 1 MANTA to TRY ₺ 9.10052 1 MANTA to JPY ¥ 33.774565 1 MANTA to RUB ₽ 19.333875 1 MANTA to INR ₹ 20.000805 1 MANTA to IDR Rp 3,941.66509 1 MANTA to KRW ₩ 336.89425 1 MANTA to PHP ₱ 13.203795 1 MANTA to EGP ￡E. 12.00947 1 MANTA to BRL R$ 1.33859 1 MANTA to CAD C$ 0.32637 1 MANTA to BDT ৳ 28.741845 1 MANTA to NGN ₦ 379.00544 1 MANTA to UAH ₴ 9.817115 1 MANTA to VES Bs 20.339 1 MANTA to PKR Rs 66.487245 1 MANTA to KZT ₸ 120.78528 1 MANTA to THB ฿ 7.88491 1 MANTA to TWD NT$ 7.579825 1 MANTA to AED د.إ 0.867955 1 MANTA to CHF Fr 0.19393 1 MANTA to HKD HK$ 1.832875 1 MANTA to MAD .د.م 2.182895 1 MANTA to MXN $ 4.64013

Manta Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Manta Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Manta Network What is the price of Manta Network (MANTA) today? The live price of Manta Network (MANTA) is 0.2365 USD . What is the market cap of Manta Network (MANTA)? The current market cap of Manta Network is $ 97.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MANTA by its real-time market price of 0.2365 USD . What is the circulating supply of Manta Network (MANTA)? The current circulating supply of Manta Network (MANTA) is 412.10M USD . What was the highest price of Manta Network (MANTA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Manta Network (MANTA) is 10 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Manta Network (MANTA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Manta Network (MANTA) is $ 1.22M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!