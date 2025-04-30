Maverick Protocol Logo

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Live Price Chart

$0.06318
$0.06318$0.06318
+0.15%(1D)

MAV Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Maverick Protocol (MAV) today is 0.06323 USD with a current market cap of $ 37.71M USD. MAV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maverick Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.27M USD
- Maverick Protocol price change within the day is +0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 596.43M USD

MAV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Maverick Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000946+0.15%
30 Days$ -0.00293-4.43%
60 Days$ -0.01455-18.71%
90 Days$ -0.06617-51.14%
Maverick Protocol Price Change Today

Today, MAV recorded a change of $ +0.0000946 (+0.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Maverick Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00293 (-4.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Maverick Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAV saw a change of $ -0.01455 (-18.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Maverick Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06617 (-51.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Maverick Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06009
$ 0.06009$ 0.06009

$ 0.06695
$ 0.06695$ 0.06695

$ 0.8194
$ 0.8194$ 0.8194

-1.62%

+0.15%

+7.20%

MAV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 37.71M
$ 37.71M$ 37.71M

$ 1.27M
$ 1.27M$ 1.27M

596.43M
596.43M 596.43M

What is Maverick Protocol (MAV)

Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

Maverick Protocol Price Prediction

Maverick Protocol Price History

How to buy Maverick Protocol (MAV)

