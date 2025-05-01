Join MEXC Today
MAZZE Price(MAZZE)
The current price of MAZZE (MAZZE) today is 0.001378 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAZZE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MAZZE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.56K USD
- MAZZE price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MAZZE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAZZE price information.
Track the price changes of MAZZE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000096
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000403
|+41.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000237
|+20.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000252
|-15.47%
Today, MAZZE recorded a change of $ +0.00000096 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.MAZZE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000403 (+41.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.MAZZE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MAZZE saw a change of $ +0.000237 (+20.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.MAZZE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000252 (-15.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of MAZZE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+0.07%
+4.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mazze is a Layer 1 blockchain that redefines performance through its PoW-based DAG architecture, achieving 40,000 TPS and 1s finality.
|1 MAZZE to VND
₫36.26207
|1 MAZZE to AUD
A$0.00214968
|1 MAZZE to GBP
￡0.00101972
|1 MAZZE to EUR
€0.00121264
|1 MAZZE to USD
$0.001378
|1 MAZZE to MYR
RM0.00593918
|1 MAZZE to TRY
₺0.05302544
|1 MAZZE to JPY
¥0.19695754
|1 MAZZE to RUB
₽0.112996
|1 MAZZE to INR
₹0.11660636
|1 MAZZE to IDR
Rp22.96665748
|1 MAZZE to KRW
₩1.962961
|1 MAZZE to PHP
₱0.07680972
|1 MAZZE to EGP
￡E.0.07002996
|1 MAZZE to BRL
R$0.00781326
|1 MAZZE to CAD
C$0.00188786
|1 MAZZE to BDT
৳0.16746834
|1 MAZZE to NGN
₦2.20832768
|1 MAZZE to UAH
₴0.05720078
|1 MAZZE to VES
Bs0.118508
|1 MAZZE to PKR
Rs0.38739714
|1 MAZZE to KZT
₸0.70377216
|1 MAZZE to THB
฿0.04599764
|1 MAZZE to TWD
NT$0.04413734
|1 MAZZE to AED
د.إ0.00505726
|1 MAZZE to CHF
Fr0.00112996
|1 MAZZE to HKD
HK$0.0106795
|1 MAZZE to MAD
.د.م0.01276028
|1 MAZZE to MXN
$0.02699502
For a more in-depth understanding of MAZZE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
