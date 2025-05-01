Join MEXC Today
MeAI Price(MEAI)
The current price of MeAI (MEAI) today is 0.000627 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MEAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MeAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.87K USD
- MeAI price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MEAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MEAI price information.
Track the price changes of MeAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000195
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000197
|-23.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000771
|-55.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003929
|-86.24%
Today, MEAI recorded a change of $ -0.00000195 (-0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.MeAI 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000197 (-23.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.MeAI 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MEAI saw a change of $ -0.000771 (-55.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.MeAI 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003929 (-86.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of MeAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-0.31%
+7.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.
MeAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MeAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check MEAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MeAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MeAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MeAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MEAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MeAI price prediction page.
Tracing MEAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MEAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MeAI price history page.
Looking for how to buy MeAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MeAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 MEAI to VND
₫16.499505
|1 MEAI to AUD
A$0.00097812
|1 MEAI to GBP
￡0.00046398
|1 MEAI to EUR
€0.00055176
|1 MEAI to USD
$0.000627
|1 MEAI to MYR
RM0.00270237
|1 MEAI to TRY
₺0.02412696
|1 MEAI to JPY
¥0.08961711
|1 MEAI to RUB
₽0.051414
|1 MEAI to INR
₹0.05305674
|1 MEAI to IDR
Rp10.44999582
|1 MEAI to KRW
₩0.89443431
|1 MEAI to PHP
₱0.03494898
|1 MEAI to EGP
￡E.0.03186414
|1 MEAI to BRL
R$0.00355509
|1 MEAI to CAD
C$0.00085899
|1 MEAI to BDT
৳0.07619931
|1 MEAI to NGN
₦1.00480512
|1 MEAI to UAH
₴0.02602677
|1 MEAI to VES
Bs0.053922
|1 MEAI to PKR
Rs0.17626851
|1 MEAI to KZT
₸0.32022144
|1 MEAI to THB
฿0.02092299
|1 MEAI to TWD
NT$0.02008281
|1 MEAI to AED
د.إ0.00230109
|1 MEAI to CHF
Fr0.00051414
|1 MEAI to HKD
HK$0.00485925
|1 MEAI to MAD
.د.م0.00580602
|1 MEAI to MXN
$0.01229547
For a more in-depth understanding of MeAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
