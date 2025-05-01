Join MEXC Today
Merge Pals Price(MERGE)
The current price of Merge Pals (MERGE) today is 0.0001219 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MERGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Merge Pals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.60K USD
- Merge Pals price change within the day is +0.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Merge Pals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000001195
|+0.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00023
|-65.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010656
|-89.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011281
|-90.25%
Today, MERGE recorded a change of $ +0.000001195 (+0.99%), reflecting its latest market activity.Merge Pals 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00023 (-65.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.Merge Pals 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MERGE saw a change of $ -0.0010656 (-89.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Merge Pals 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0011281 (-90.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Merge Pals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+0.99%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Merge Pals is a mobile mini-app game available on World App, Telegram and soon to be LINE (we are supported by the Kaia foundation). It has accumulated over 2M unique verified users, and 50,000 unique paying users with an average spend of over $15.00 each.
|1 MERGE to VND
₫3.2077985
|1 MERGE to AUD
A$0.000190164
|1 MERGE to GBP
￡0.000090206
|1 MERGE to EUR
€0.000107272
|1 MERGE to USD
$0.0001219
|1 MERGE to MYR
RM0.000525389
|1 MERGE to TRY
₺0.004690712
|1 MERGE to JPY
¥0.017418291
|1 MERGE to RUB
₽0.009994581
|1 MERGE to INR
₹0.010315178
|1 MERGE to IDR
Rp2.031665854
|1 MERGE to KRW
₩0.173894007
|1 MERGE to PHP
₱0.006794706
|1 MERGE to EGP
￡E.0.006194958
|1 MERGE to BRL
R$0.000691173
|1 MERGE to CAD
C$0.000167003
|1 MERGE to BDT
৳0.014814507
|1 MERGE to NGN
₦0.195352064
|1 MERGE to UAH
₴0.005060069
|1 MERGE to VES
Bs0.0104834
|1 MERGE to PKR
Rs0.034269747
|1 MERGE to KZT
₸0.062256768
|1 MERGE to THB
฿0.004067803
|1 MERGE to TWD
NT$0.003904457
|1 MERGE to AED
د.إ0.000447373
|1 MERGE to CHF
Fr0.000099958
|1 MERGE to HKD
HK$0.000944725
|1 MERGE to MAD
.د.م0.001128794
|1 MERGE to MXN
$0.002390459
For a more in-depth understanding of Merge Pals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
