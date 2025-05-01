Join MEXC Today
Mina Protocol Price(MINA)
The current price of Mina Protocol (MINA) today is 0.2342 USD with a current market cap of $ 287.76M USD. MINA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mina Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 702.19K USD
- Mina Protocol price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.23B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MINA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of Mina Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000491
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.006
|-2.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0756
|-24.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.237
|-50.30%
Today, MINA recorded a change of $ +0.000491 (+0.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.Mina Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.006 (-2.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Mina Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MINA saw a change of $ -0.0756 (-24.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Mina Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.237 (-50.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Mina Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
+0.21%
-2.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.
Mina Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check MINA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mina Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mina Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mina Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MINA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mina Protocol price prediction page.
Tracing MINA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MINA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mina Protocol price history page.
Looking for how to buy Mina Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mina Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 MINA to VND
₫6,162.973
|1 MINA to AUD
A$0.365352
|1 MINA to GBP
￡0.173308
|1 MINA to EUR
€0.206096
|1 MINA to USD
$0.2342
|1 MINA to MYR
RM1.009402
|1 MINA to TRY
₺9.014358
|1 MINA to JPY
¥33.464838
|1 MINA to RUB
₽19.202058
|1 MINA to INR
₹19.818004
|1 MINA to IDR
Rp3,903.331772
|1 MINA to KRW
₩334.093326
|1 MINA to PHP
₱13.054308
|1 MINA to EGP
￡E.11.902044
|1 MINA to BRL
R$1.327914
|1 MINA to CAD
C$0.320854
|1 MINA to BDT
৳28.462326
|1 MINA to NGN
₦375.319552
|1 MINA to UAH
₴9.721642
|1 MINA to VES
Bs20.1412
|1 MINA to PKR
Rs65.840646
|1 MINA to KZT
₸119.610624
|1 MINA to THB
฿7.819938
|1 MINA to TWD
NT$7.501426
|1 MINA to AED
د.إ0.859514
|1 MINA to CHF
Fr0.192044
|1 MINA to HKD
HK$1.81505
|1 MINA to MAD
.د.م2.168692
|1 MINA to MXN
$4.592662
For a more in-depth understanding of Mina Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
