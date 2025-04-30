What is Mantle (MNT)

Mantle is a fast-growing, DAO-led web3 ecosystem whose goal is the mass adoption of decentralized and token-governed technologies. Mantle Ecosystem comprises Mantle products such as Mantle Network, Mantle Governance (DAO), and Mantle Treasury. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem.

Mantle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



MNT to Local Currencies

1 MNT to VND ₫ 19,202.0555 1 MNT to AUD A$ 1.145629 1 MNT to GBP ￡ 0.547275 1 MNT to EUR € 0.642136 1 MNT to USD $ 0.7297 1 MNT to MYR RM 3.145007 1 MNT to TRY ₺ 28.078856 1 MNT to JPY ¥ 104.164675 1 MNT to RUB ₽ 59.828103 1 MNT to INR ₹ 61.725323 1 MNT to IDR Rp 12,161.661802 1 MNT to KRW ₩ 1,040.938941 1 MNT to PHP ₱ 40.746448 1 MNT to EGP ￡E. 37.032275 1 MNT to BRL R$ 4.130102 1 MNT to CAD C$ 1.006986 1 MNT to BDT ৳ 88.680441 1 MNT to NGN ₦ 1,169.388032 1 MNT to UAH ₴ 30.289847 1 MNT to VES Bs 62.7542 1 MNT to PKR Rs 205.140561 1 MNT to KZT ₸ 372.672384 1 MNT to THB ฿ 24.364683 1 MNT to TWD NT$ 23.386885 1 MNT to AED د.إ 2.677999 1 MNT to CHF Fr 0.598354 1 MNT to HKD HK$ 5.655175 1 MNT to MAD .د.م 6.757022 1 MNT to MXN $ 14.324011

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mantle What is the price of Mantle (MNT) today? The live price of Mantle (MNT) is 0.7297 USD . What is the market cap of Mantle (MNT)? The current market cap of Mantle is $ 2.46B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MNT by its real-time market price of 0.7297 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mantle (MNT)? The current circulating supply of Mantle (MNT) is 3.36B USD . What was the highest price of Mantle (MNT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Mantle (MNT) is 1.55 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mantle (MNT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mantle (MNT) is $ 119.78M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

