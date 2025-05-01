Join MEXC Today
Movement Price(MOVE)
The current price of Movement (MOVE) today is 0.242 USD with a current market cap of $ 605.00M USD. MOVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Movement Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.99M USD
- Movement price change within the day is +0.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.50B USD
Track the price changes of Movement for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.002278
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1662
|-40.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1945
|-44.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.557
|-69.72%
Today, MOVE recorded a change of $ +0.002278 (+0.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.Movement 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1662 (-40.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.Movement 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MOVE saw a change of $ -0.1945 (-44.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Movement 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.557 (-69.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Movement: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.95%
-0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Movement, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Movement price prediction page.
Tracing MOVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Movement price history page.
For a more in-depth understanding of Movement, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
