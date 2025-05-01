Join MEXC Today
Moonriver Price(MOVR)
The current price of Moonriver (MOVR) today is 6.301 USD with a current market cap of $ 60.19M USD. MOVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moonriver Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 236.14K USD
- Moonriver price change within the day is +1.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.55M USD
MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOVR price information.
Track the price changes of Moonriver for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.11145
|+1.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.713
|+12.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.745
|-10.58%
|90 Days
|$ -3.219
|-33.82%
Today, MOVR recorded a change of $ +0.11145 (+1.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.Moonriver 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.713 (+12.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.Moonriver 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MOVR saw a change of $ -0.745 (-10.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Moonriver 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -3.219 (-33.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Moonriver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+1.80%
+0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.
Moonriver is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Moonriver investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check MOVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Moonriver on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Moonriver buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Moonriver, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOVR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Moonriver price prediction page.
Tracing MOVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Moonriver price history page.
Looking for how to buy Moonriver? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Moonriver on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.
For a more in-depth understanding of Moonriver, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
