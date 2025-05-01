Join MEXC Today
Metaplex Price(MPLX)
The current price of Metaplex (MPLX) today is 0.1962 USD with a current market cap of $ 148.29M USD. MPLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metaplex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.76K USD
- Metaplex price change within the day is +0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 755.81M USD
Track the price changes of Metaplex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000898
|+0.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023
|-1.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0316
|-13.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1054
|-34.95%
Today, MPLX recorded a change of $ +0.000898 (+0.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0023 (-1.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, MPLX saw a change of $ -0.0316 (-13.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1054 (-34.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Metaplex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.46%
-13.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metaplex is an open source protocol for the creation and use of digital assets on the Solana blockchain. The Metaplex Program Library (MPL) provides developers with on-chain utilities for building Metaplex NFTs, metaverses, and gaming applications. MPLX is the governance token of the Metaplex protocol and the Metaplex DAO. MPLX holders ultimately control the modification of the programs in the MPL through governance over the Metaplex DAO.
Tracing MPLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MPLX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Metaplex price history page.
|1 MPLX to VND
₫5,163.003
|1 MPLX to AUD
A$0.306072
|1 MPLX to GBP
￡0.145188
|1 MPLX to EUR
€0.172656
|1 MPLX to USD
$0.1962
|1 MPLX to MYR
RM0.845622
|1 MPLX to TRY
₺7.551738
|1 MPLX to JPY
¥28.035018
|1 MPLX to RUB
₽16.0884
|1 MPLX to INR
₹16.600482
|1 MPLX to IDR
Rp3,269.998692
|1 MPLX to KRW
₩279.885186
|1 MPLX to PHP
₱10.936188
|1 MPLX to EGP
￡E.9.970884
|1 MPLX to BRL
R$1.110492
|1 MPLX to CAD
C$0.268794
|1 MPLX to BDT
৳23.844186
|1 MPLX to NGN
₦314.422272
|1 MPLX to UAH
₴8.144262
|1 MPLX to VES
Bs16.8732
|1 MPLX to PKR
Rs55.157706
|1 MPLX to KZT
₸100.203264
|1 MPLX to THB
฿6.551118
|1 MPLX to TWD
NT$6.284286
|1 MPLX to AED
د.إ0.720054
|1 MPLX to CHF
Fr0.160884
|1 MPLX to HKD
HK$1.52055
|1 MPLX to MAD
.د.م1.816812
|1 MPLX to MXN
$3.847482
For a more in-depth understanding of Metaplex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
