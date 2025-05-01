Join MEXC Today
MSQUARE Price(MSQ)
The current price of MSQUARE (MSQ) today is 11.8 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MSQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MSQUARE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.01K USD
- MSQUARE price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of MSQUARE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00825
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ +1.8
|+18.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.792
|-6.29%
|90 Days
|$ +7.887
|+201.55%
Today, MSQ recorded a change of $ +0.00825 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.MSQUARE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.8 (+18.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.MSQUARE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MSQ saw a change of $ -0.792 (-6.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.MSQUARE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +7.887 (+201.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of MSQUARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.94%
+0.07%
-2.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.
|1 MSQ to VND
₫310,517
|1 MSQ to AUD
A$18.408
|1 MSQ to GBP
￡8.732
|1 MSQ to EUR
€10.384
|1 MSQ to USD
$11.8
|1 MSQ to MYR
RM50.858
|1 MSQ to TRY
₺454.182
|1 MSQ to JPY
¥1,686.102
|1 MSQ to RUB
₽967.6
|1 MSQ to INR
₹998.398
|1 MSQ to IDR
Rp196,666.588
|1 MSQ to KRW
₩16,833.054
|1 MSQ to PHP
₱657.732
|1 MSQ to EGP
￡E.599.676
|1 MSQ to BRL
R$66.788
|1 MSQ to CAD
C$16.166
|1 MSQ to BDT
৳1,434.054
|1 MSQ to NGN
₦18,910.208
|1 MSQ to UAH
₴489.818
|1 MSQ to VES
Bs1,014.8
|1 MSQ to PKR
Rs3,317.334
|1 MSQ to KZT
₸6,026.496
|1 MSQ to THB
฿394.002
|1 MSQ to TWD
NT$377.954
|1 MSQ to AED
د.إ43.306
|1 MSQ to CHF
Fr9.676
|1 MSQ to HKD
HK$91.45
|1 MSQ to MAD
.د.م109.268
|1 MSQ to MXN
$231.398
For a more in-depth understanding of MSQUARE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
