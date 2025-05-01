Join MEXC Today
Monsterra Price(MSTR)
The current price of Monsterra (MSTR) today is 0.000602 USD with a current market cap of $ 50.39K USD. MSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monsterra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 64.63 USD
- Monsterra price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.70M USD
Track the price changes of Monsterra for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000648
|-51.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001268
|-67.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002658
|-81.54%
Today, MSTR recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Monsterra 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000648 (-51.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.Monsterra 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MSTR saw a change of $ -0.001268 (-67.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Monsterra 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002658 (-81.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Monsterra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+6.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Monsterra is a free-to-play-to-earn multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks inspired by the Axie Infinity game's pet world and the gameplay in Clash of Clan or Boom Beach of Supercell. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.
