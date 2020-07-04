Join MEXC Today
Meter MetaStable Price(MTR)
The current price of Meter MetaStable (MTR) today is 0.3724 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Meter MetaStable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 69.97 USD
- Meter MetaStable price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Meter MetaStable for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001594
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0166
|-4.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0653
|-14.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1119
|-23.11%
Today, MTR recorded a change of $ +0.001594 (+0.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.Meter MetaStable 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0166 (-4.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.Meter MetaStable 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MTR saw a change of $ -0.0653 (-14.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Meter MetaStable 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1119 (-23.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Meter MetaStable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.93%
+0.43%
-1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains
What will be the future price of MTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?
Tracing MTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MTR's potential future trajectory.
|1 MTR to VND
₫9,799.706
|1 MTR to AUD
A$0.580944
|1 MTR to GBP
￡0.275576
|1 MTR to EUR
€0.327712
|1 MTR to USD
$0.3724
|1 MTR to MYR
RM1.605044
|1 MTR to TRY
₺14.333676
|1 MTR to JPY
¥53.212236
|1 MTR to RUB
₽30.5368
|1 MTR to INR
₹31.508764
|1 MTR to IDR
Rp6,206.664184
|1 MTR to KRW
₩531.239772
|1 MTR to PHP
₱20.757576
|1 MTR to EGP
￡E.18.925368
|1 MTR to BRL
R$2.107784
|1 MTR to CAD
C$0.510188
|1 MTR to BDT
৳45.257772
|1 MTR to NGN
₦596.793344
|1 MTR to UAH
₴15.458324
|1 MTR to VES
Bs32.0264
|1 MTR to PKR
Rs104.692812
|1 MTR to KZT
₸190.192128
|1 MTR to THB
฿12.434436
|1 MTR to TWD
NT$11.927972
|1 MTR to AED
د.إ1.366708
|1 MTR to CHF
Fr0.305368
|1 MTR to HKD
HK$2.8861
|1 MTR to MAD
.د.م3.448424
|1 MTR to MXN
$7.302764
For a more in-depth understanding of Meter MetaStable, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
