MVL Price(MVL)
The current price of MVL (MVL) today is 0.003503 USD with a current market cap of $ 93.19M USD. MVL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MVL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.06K USD
- MVL price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.60B USD
Track the price changes of MVL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00001086
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000536
|+18.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000049
|-1.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001316
|-27.31%
Today, MVL recorded a change of $ -0.00001086 (-0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.MVL 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000536 (+18.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.MVL 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MVL saw a change of $ -0.000049 (-1.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.MVL 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001316 (-27.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of MVL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-0.31%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem.
|1 MVL to VND
₫92.181445
|1 MVL to AUD
A$0.00546468
|1 MVL to GBP
￡0.00259222
|1 MVL to EUR
€0.00308264
|1 MVL to USD
$0.003503
|1 MVL to MYR
RM0.01509793
|1 MVL to TRY
₺0.13483047
|1 MVL to JPY
¥0.50033349
|1 MVL to RUB
₽0.287246
|1 MVL to INR
₹0.29638883
|1 MVL to IDR
Rp58.38330998
|1 MVL to KRW
₩4.99713459
|1 MVL to PHP
₱0.19525722
|1 MVL to EGP
￡E.0.17802246
|1 MVL to BRL
R$0.01982698
|1 MVL to CAD
C$0.00479911
|1 MVL to BDT
৳0.42571959
|1 MVL to NGN
₦5.61376768
|1 MVL to UAH
₴0.14540953
|1 MVL to VES
Bs0.301258
|1 MVL to PKR
Rs0.98479839
|1 MVL to KZT
₸1.78905216
|1 MVL to THB
฿0.11696517
|1 MVL to TWD
NT$0.11220109
|1 MVL to AED
د.إ0.01285601
|1 MVL to CHF
Fr0.00287246
|1 MVL to HKD
HK$0.02714825
|1 MVL to MAD
.د.م0.03243778
|1 MVL to MXN
$0.06869383
For a more in-depth understanding of MVL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
