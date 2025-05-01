Join MEXC Today
Nabox Price(NABOX)
The current price of Nabox (NABOX) today is 0.000002101 USD with a current market cap of $ 438.30K USD. NABOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nabox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.45K USD
- Nabox price change within the day is +7.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 208.61B USD
Track the price changes of Nabox for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000014585
|+7.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000001733
|-45.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000001057
|-33.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000001952
|-48.17%
Today, NABOX recorded a change of $ +0.00000014585 (+7.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.Nabox 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000001733 (-45.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.Nabox 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NABOX saw a change of $ -0.000001057 (-33.48%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Nabox 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000001952 (-48.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Nabox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+7.46%
-27.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nabox, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
