What is naiive (NAIIVE)

The meme coin is called "naiive" and is associated with an NFT project named "naiive cats." The project was launched on OpenSea and features 10,000 virtual cats.

naiive is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your naiive investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NAIIVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about naiive on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your naiive buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

naiive Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as naiive, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAIIVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our naiive price prediction page.

naiive Price History

Tracing NAIIVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAIIVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our naiive price history page.

How to buy naiive (NAIIVE)

Looking for how to buy naiive? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase naiive on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAIIVE to Local Currencies

1 NAIIVE to VND ₫ 13.1897304 1 NAIIVE to AUD A$ 0.000787032 1 NAIIVE to GBP ￡ 0.000375512 1 NAIIVE to EUR € 0.000447528 1 NAIIVE to USD $ 0.0005144 1 NAIIVE to MYR RM 0.002175912 1 NAIIVE to TRY ₺ 0.019999872 1 NAIIVE to JPY ¥ 0.07332772 1 NAIIVE to RUB ₽ 0.040879368 1 NAIIVE to INR ₹ 0.043760008 1 NAIIVE to IDR Rp 8.296773032 1 NAIIVE to KRW ₩ 0.702732128 1 NAIIVE to PHP ₱ 0.028466896 1 NAIIVE to EGP ￡E. 0.025658272 1 NAIIVE to BRL R$ 0.002901216 1 NAIIVE to CAD C$ 0.000704728 1 NAIIVE to BDT ৳ 0.062674496 1 NAIIVE to NGN ₦ 0.817803408 1 NAIIVE to UAH ₴ 0.021357888 1 NAIIVE to VES Bs 0.0483536 1 NAIIVE to PKR Rs 0.145019648 1 NAIIVE to KZT ₸ 0.2631156 1 NAIIVE to THB ฿ 0.016712856 1 NAIIVE to TWD NT$ 0.015416568 1 NAIIVE to AED د.إ 0.001887848 1 NAIIVE to CHF Fr 0.000421808 1 NAIIVE to HKD HK$ 0.004027752 1 NAIIVE to MAD .د.م 0.004727336 1 NAIIVE to MXN $ 0.009897056

naiive Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of naiive, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About naiive What is the price of naiive (NAIIVE) today? The live price of naiive (NAIIVE) is 0.0005144 USD . What is the market cap of naiive (NAIIVE)? The current market cap of naiive is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAIIVE by its real-time market price of 0.0005144 USD . What is the circulating supply of naiive (NAIIVE)? The current circulating supply of naiive (NAIIVE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of naiive (NAIIVE)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of naiive (NAIIVE) is 0.006061 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of naiive (NAIIVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of naiive (NAIIVE) is $ 65.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.