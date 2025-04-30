Nakamoto Games Logo

Nakamoto Games Price(NAKA)

USD

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Live Price Chart

$0.3929
$0.3929$0.3929
+5.56%(1D)

NAKA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Nakamoto Games (NAKA) today is 0.3929 USD with a current market cap of $ 41.55M USD. NAKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nakamoto Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.39M USD
- Nakamoto Games price change within the day is +5.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 105.76M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NAKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAKA price information.

NAKA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nakamoto Games for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.020695+5.56%
30 Days$ +0.0427+12.19%
60 Days$ -0.0341-7.99%
90 Days$ -0.2775-41.40%
Nakamoto Games Price Change Today

Today, NAKA recorded a change of $ +0.020695 (+5.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nakamoto Games 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0427 (+12.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nakamoto Games 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NAKA saw a change of $ -0.0341 (-7.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nakamoto Games 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2775 (-41.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NAKA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nakamoto Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3689
$ 0.3689$ 0.3689

$ 0.437
$ 0.437$ 0.437

$ 3.44
$ 3.44$ 3.44

-1.11%

+5.56%

+17.24%

NAKA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 41.55M
$ 41.55M$ 41.55M

$ 1.39M
$ 1.39M$ 1.39M

105.76M
105.76M 105.76M

What is Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.

Nakamoto Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nakamoto Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NAKA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nakamoto Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nakamoto Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nakamoto Games Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nakamoto Games, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nakamoto Games price prediction page.

Nakamoto Games Price History

Tracing NAKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nakamoto Games price history page.

How to buy Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Looking for how to buy Nakamoto Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nakamoto Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAKA to Local Currencies

1 NAKA to VND
10,339.1635
1 NAKA to AUD
A$0.616853
1 NAKA to GBP
0.294675
1 NAKA to EUR
0.341823
1 NAKA to USD
$0.3929
1 NAKA to MYR
RM1.693399
1 NAKA to TRY
15.118792
1 NAKA to JPY
¥56.078617
1 NAKA to RUB
32.115646
1 NAKA to INR
33.219695
1 NAKA to IDR
Rp6,548.330714
1 NAKA to KRW
559.68605
1 NAKA to PHP
21.935607
1 NAKA to EGP
￡E.19.951462
1 NAKA to BRL
R$2.223814
1 NAKA to CAD
C$0.542202
1 NAKA to BDT
47.749137
1 NAKA to NGN
629.645824
1 NAKA to UAH
16.309279
1 NAKA to VES
Bs33.7894
1 NAKA to PKR
Rs110.455977
1 NAKA to KZT
200.661888
1 NAKA to THB
฿13.107144
1 NAKA to TWD
NT$12.592445
1 NAKA to AED
د.إ1.441943
1 NAKA to CHF
Fr0.322178
1 NAKA to HKD
HK$3.044975
1 NAKA to MAD
.د.م3.626467
1 NAKA to MXN
$7.704769

Nakamoto Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nakamoto Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nakamoto Games Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nakamoto Games

