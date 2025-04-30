What is NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

NAVI Protocol is the most trusted DeFi infrastructure on Sui with the leading Lending + LSDeFi platforms. Co-led by OKX Ventures, Hashed, and Dao5. NAVI Protocol has 220m TVL and 800k users since its launch.

NAVI Protocol Price Prediction

NAVI Protocol Price History

How to buy NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

NAVX to Local Currencies

NAVI Protocol Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NAVI Protocol What is the price of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) today? The live price of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) is 0.05671 USD . What is the market cap of NAVI Protocol (NAVX)? The current market cap of NAVI Protocol is $ 27.75M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAVX by its real-time market price of 0.05671 USD . What is the circulating supply of NAVI Protocol (NAVX)? The current circulating supply of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) is 489.32M USD . What was the highest price of NAVI Protocol (NAVX)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) is 0.2849 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NAVI Protocol (NAVX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) is $ 65.98K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

