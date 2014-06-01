Join MEXC Today
NEO Price(NEO)
The current price of NEO (NEO) today is 6.049 USD with a current market cap of $ 426.69M USD. NEO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.13M USD
- NEO price change within the day is +1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.54M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEO price information.
Track the price changes of NEO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.1157
|+1.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.843
|+16.19%
|60 Days
|$ -3.446
|-36.30%
|90 Days
|$ -7.921
|-56.71%
Today, NEO recorded a change of $ +0.1157 (+1.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.NEO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.843 (+16.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.NEO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NEO saw a change of $ -3.446 (-36.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.NEO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -7.921 (-56.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of NEO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+1.95%
+1.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.
|1 NEO to VND
₫159,179.435
|1 NEO to AUD
A$9.43644
|1 NEO to GBP
￡4.47626
|1 NEO to EUR
€5.32312
|1 NEO to USD
$6.049
|1 NEO to MYR
RM26.07119
|1 NEO to TRY
₺232.76552
|1 NEO to JPY
¥863.61573
|1 NEO to RUB
₽496.018
|1 NEO to INR
₹511.80589
|1 NEO to IDR
Rp100,816.62634
|1 NEO to KRW
₩8,629.07997
|1 NEO to PHP
₱337.17126
|1 NEO to EGP
￡E.307.41018
|1 NEO to BRL
R$34.23734
|1 NEO to CAD
C$8.28713
|1 NEO to BDT
৳735.13497
|1 NEO to NGN
₦9,693.88544
|1 NEO to UAH
₴251.09399
|1 NEO to VES
Bs520.214
|1 NEO to PKR
Rs1,700.55537
|1 NEO to KZT
₸3,089.34528
|1 NEO to THB
฿201.97611
|1 NEO to TWD
NT$193.74947
|1 NEO to AED
د.إ22.19983
|1 NEO to CHF
Fr4.96018
|1 NEO to HKD
HK$46.87975
|1 NEO to MAD
.د.م56.01374
|1 NEO to MXN
$118.62089
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
