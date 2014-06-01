What is NEO (NEO)

NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.

NEO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NEO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NEO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEO price prediction page.

NEO Price History

Tracing NEO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEO price history page.

How to buy NEO (NEO)

Looking for how to buy NEO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEO to Local Currencies

1 NEO to VND ₫ 159,179.435 1 NEO to AUD A$ 9.43644 1 NEO to GBP ￡ 4.47626 1 NEO to EUR € 5.32312 1 NEO to USD $ 6.049 1 NEO to MYR RM 26.07119 1 NEO to TRY ₺ 232.76552 1 NEO to JPY ¥ 863.61573 1 NEO to RUB ₽ 496.018 1 NEO to INR ₹ 511.80589 1 NEO to IDR Rp 100,816.62634 1 NEO to KRW ₩ 8,629.07997 1 NEO to PHP ₱ 337.17126 1 NEO to EGP ￡E. 307.41018 1 NEO to BRL R$ 34.23734 1 NEO to CAD C$ 8.28713 1 NEO to BDT ৳ 735.13497 1 NEO to NGN ₦ 9,693.88544 1 NEO to UAH ₴ 251.09399 1 NEO to VES Bs 520.214 1 NEO to PKR Rs 1,700.55537 1 NEO to KZT ₸ 3,089.34528 1 NEO to THB ฿ 201.97611 1 NEO to TWD NT$ 193.74947 1 NEO to AED د.إ 22.19983 1 NEO to CHF Fr 4.96018 1 NEO to HKD HK$ 46.87975 1 NEO to MAD .د.م 56.01374 1 NEO to MXN $ 118.62089

NEO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: