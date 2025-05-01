Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Edu3Labs Price(NFE)
The current price of Edu3Labs (NFE) today is 0.00205 USD with a current market cap of $ 213.97K USD. NFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edu3Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 128.62 USD
- Edu3Labs price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 104.38M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NFE price information.
Track the price changes of Edu3Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00325
|-61.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063
|-75.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00457
|-69.04%
Today, NFE recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Edu3Labs 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00325 (-61.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.Edu3Labs 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NFE saw a change of $ -0.0063 (-75.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Edu3Labs 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00457 (-69.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Edu3Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-8.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edu3Labs combines education and blockchain technology to create a platform where content creators, learners, and NFE token holders can all benefit. Edu3Labs is a new and innovative way to make learning more engaging and rewarding for everyone.
Edu3Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Edu3Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NFE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Edu3Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Edu3Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Edu3Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NFE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Edu3Labs price prediction page.
Tracing NFE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NFE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Edu3Labs price history page.
Looking for how to buy Edu3Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Edu3Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NFE to VND
₫53.94575
|1 NFE to AUD
A$0.003198
|1 NFE to GBP
￡0.001517
|1 NFE to EUR
€0.001804
|1 NFE to USD
$0.00205
|1 NFE to MYR
RM0.0088355
|1 NFE to TRY
₺0.0789045
|1 NFE to JPY
¥0.2926785
|1 NFE to RUB
₽0.1681
|1 NFE to INR
₹0.1734505
|1 NFE to IDR
Rp34.166653
|1 NFE to KRW
₩2.920225
|1 NFE to PHP
₱0.114267
|1 NFE to EGP
￡E.0.104181
|1 NFE to BRL
R$0.011603
|1 NFE to CAD
C$0.0028085
|1 NFE to BDT
৳0.2491365
|1 NFE to NGN
₦3.285248
|1 NFE to UAH
₴0.0850955
|1 NFE to VES
Bs0.1763
|1 NFE to PKR
Rs0.5763165
|1 NFE to KZT
₸1.046976
|1 NFE to THB
฿0.068429
|1 NFE to TWD
NT$0.0656615
|1 NFE to AED
د.إ0.0075235
|1 NFE to CHF
Fr0.001681
|1 NFE to HKD
HK$0.0158875
|1 NFE to MAD
.د.م0.018983
|1 NFE to MXN
$0.0402005
For a more in-depth understanding of Edu3Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee