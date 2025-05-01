Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Numeraire Price(NMR)
The current price of Numeraire (NMR) today is 9.176 USD with a current market cap of $ 73.70M USD. NMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Numeraire Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 663.80K USD
- Numeraire price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.03M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NMR price information.
Track the price changes of Numeraire for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00367
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +1.102
|+13.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.774
|-7.78%
|90 Days
|$ -3.584
|-28.09%
Today, NMR recorded a change of $ +0.00367 (+0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Numeraire 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.102 (+13.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.Numeraire 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NMR saw a change of $ -0.774 (-7.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Numeraire 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -3.584 (-28.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Numeraire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
+0.04%
+14.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.
Numeraire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Numeraire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Numeraire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Numeraire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Numeraire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Numeraire price prediction page.
Tracing NMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Numeraire price history page.
Looking for how to buy Numeraire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Numeraire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NMR to VND
₫241,466.44
|1 NMR to AUD
A$14.31456
|1 NMR to GBP
￡6.79024
|1 NMR to EUR
€8.07488
|1 NMR to USD
$9.176
|1 NMR to MYR
RM39.54856
|1 NMR to TRY
₺353.18424
|1 NMR to JPY
¥1,310.05752
|1 NMR to RUB
₽752.432
|1 NMR to INR
₹776.38136
|1 NMR to IDR
Rp152,933.27216
|1 NMR to KRW
₩13,071.212
|1 NMR to PHP
₱511.47024
|1 NMR to EGP
￡E.466.41608
|1 NMR to BRL
R$51.93616
|1 NMR to CAD
C$12.57112
|1 NMR to BDT
৳1,115.15928
|1 NMR to NGN
₦14,705.09056
|1 NMR to UAH
₴380.89576
|1 NMR to VES
Bs789.136
|1 NMR to PKR
Rs2,579.64888
|1 NMR to KZT
₸4,686.36672
|1 NMR to THB
฿306.29488
|1 NMR to TWD
NT$293.90728
|1 NMR to AED
د.إ33.67592
|1 NMR to CHF
Fr7.52432
|1 NMR to HKD
HK$71.114
|1 NMR to MAD
.د.م84.96976
|1 NMR to MXN
$179.94136
For a more in-depth understanding of Numeraire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee