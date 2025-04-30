NULS Logo

NULS Price(NULS)

USD

NULS (NULS) Live Price Chart

$0.05552
$0.05552
-8.35%(1D)

NULS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of NULS (NULS) today is 0.05552 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.24M USD. NULS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NULS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 100.34K USD
- NULS price change within the day is -8.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 112.33M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NULS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NULS price information.

NULS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NULS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0050583-8.35%
30 Days$ -0.05728-50.79%
60 Days$ -0.17588-76.01%
90 Days$ -0.27648-83.28%
NULS Price Change Today

Today, NULS recorded a change of $ -0.0050583 (-8.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NULS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05728 (-50.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NULS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NULS saw a change of $ -0.17588 (-76.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NULS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.27648 (-83.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NULS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NULS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.05541
$ 0.05541

$ 0.06255
$ 0.06255

$ 2.1725
$ 2.1725

-2.21%

-8.35%

-20.00%

NULS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.24M
$ 6.24M

$ 100.34K
$ 100.34K

112.33M
112.33M

What is NULS (NULS)

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

NULS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NULS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NULS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NULS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NULS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NULS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NULS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NULS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NULS price prediction page.

NULS Price History

Tracing NULS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NULS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NULS price history page.

How to buy NULS (NULS)

Looking for how to buy NULS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NULS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NULS to Local Currencies

1 NULS to VND
1,461.0088
1 NULS to AUD
A$0.0871664
1 NULS to GBP
0.04164
1 NULS to EUR
0.0483024
1 NULS to USD
$0.05552
1 NULS to MYR
RM0.2392912
1 NULS to TRY
2.1364096
1 NULS to JPY
¥7.9243696
1 NULS to RUB
4.53876
1 NULS to INR
4.6958816
1 NULS to IDR
Rp925.3329632
1 NULS to KRW
79.08824
1 NULS to PHP
3.1002368
1 NULS to EGP
￡E.2.8220816
1 NULS to BRL
R$0.3142432
1 NULS to CAD
C$0.0766176
1 NULS to BDT
6.7473456
1 NULS to NGN
88.9741312
1 NULS to UAH
2.3046352
1 NULS to VES
Bs4.77472
1 NULS to PKR
Rs15.6083376
1 NULS to KZT
28.3551744
1 NULS to THB
฿1.8532576
1 NULS to TWD
NT$1.779416
1 NULS to AED
د.إ0.2037584
1 NULS to CHF
Fr0.0455264
1 NULS to HKD
HK$0.43028
1 NULS to MAD
.د.م0.5124496
1 NULS to MXN
$1.0887472

NULS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NULS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NULS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NULS

$0.05552
