What is NEXPACE (NXPC)

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Additionally, you can:

NEXPACE Price Prediction

NEXPACE Price History

How to buy NEXPACE (NXPC)

NXPC to Local Currencies

1 NXPC to VND ₫ 52,525.5885 1 NXPC to AUD A$ 3.134205 1 NXPC to GBP ￡ 1.495405 1 NXPC to EUR € 1.782195 1 NXPC to USD $ 2.0485 1 NXPC to MYR RM 8.665155 1 NXPC to TRY ₺ 79.64568 1 NXPC to JPY ¥ 292.013675 1 NXPC to RUB ₽ 162.794295 1 NXPC to INR ₹ 174.265895 1 NXPC to IDR Rp 33,040.317955 1 NXPC to KRW ₩ 2,798.49682 1 NXPC to PHP ₱ 113.36399 1 NXPC to EGP ￡E. 102.17918 1 NXPC to BRL R$ 11.55354 1 NXPC to CAD C$ 2.806445 1 NXPC to BDT ৳ 249.58924 1 NXPC to NGN ₦ 3,256.74627 1 NXPC to UAH ₴ 85.05372 1 NXPC to VES Bs 192.559 1 NXPC to PKR Rs 577.51312 1 NXPC to KZT ₸ 1,047.80775 1 NXPC to THB ฿ 66.555765 1 NXPC to TWD NT$ 61.393545 1 NXPC to AED د.إ 7.517995 1 NXPC to CHF Fr 1.67977 1 NXPC to HKD HK$ 16.039755 1 NXPC to MAD .د.م 18.825715 1 NXPC to MXN $ 39.41314

NEXPACE Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXPACE What is the price of NEXPACE (NXPC) today? The live price of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 2.0485 USD . What is the market cap of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The current market cap of NEXPACE is $ 354.99M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NXPC by its real-time market price of 2.0485 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The current circulating supply of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 173.29M USD . What was the highest price of NEXPACE (NXPC)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 3.8563 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEXPACE (NXPC) is $ 24.49M USD .

Hot News

