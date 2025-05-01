Join MEXC Today
AllianceBlock Nexera Price(NXRA)
The current price of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) today is 0.01154 USD with a current market cap of $ 11.48M USD. NXRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AllianceBlock Nexera Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.53K USD
- AllianceBlock Nexera price change within the day is -0.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 994.87M USD
Track the price changes of AllianceBlock Nexera for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000289
|-0.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00055
|+5.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00507
|-30.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01643
|-58.75%
Today, NXRA recorded a change of $ -0.0000289 (-0.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.AllianceBlock Nexera 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00055 (+5.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.AllianceBlock Nexera 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NXRA saw a change of $ -0.00507 (-30.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.AllianceBlock Nexera 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01643 (-58.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of AllianceBlock Nexera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.05%
-0.25%
-15.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.
|1 NXRA to VND
₫303.6751
|1 NXRA to AUD
A$0.0180024
|1 NXRA to GBP
￡0.0085396
|1 NXRA to EUR
€0.0101552
|1 NXRA to USD
$0.01154
|1 NXRA to MYR
RM0.0497374
|1 NXRA to TRY
₺0.4441746
|1 NXRA to JPY
¥1.6475658
|1 NXRA to RUB
₽0.94628
|1 NXRA to INR
₹0.9763994
|1 NXRA to IDR
Rp192.3332564
|1 NXRA to KRW
₩16.43873
|1 NXRA to PHP
₱0.6432396
|1 NXRA to EGP
￡E.0.5865782
|1 NXRA to BRL
R$0.0653164
|1 NXRA to CAD
C$0.0158098
|1 NXRA to BDT
৳1.4024562
|1 NXRA to NGN
₦18.4935424
|1 NXRA to UAH
₴0.4790254
|1 NXRA to VES
Bs0.99244
|1 NXRA to PKR
Rs3.2442402
|1 NXRA to KZT
₸5.8937088
|1 NXRA to THB
฿0.3852052
|1 NXRA to TWD
NT$0.3695108
|1 NXRA to AED
د.إ0.0423518
|1 NXRA to CHF
Fr0.0094628
|1 NXRA to HKD
HK$0.089435
|1 NXRA to MAD
.د.م0.1068604
|1 NXRA to MXN
$0.2262994
For a more in-depth understanding of AllianceBlock Nexera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
