What is NYM (NYM)

NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.

NYM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NYM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NYM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NYM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NYM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NYM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NYM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NYM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NYM price prediction page.

NYM Price History

Tracing NYM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NYM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NYM price history page.

How to buy NYM (NYM)

Looking for how to buy NYM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NYM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NYM to Local Currencies

1 NYM to VND ₫ 1,354.95935 1 NYM to AUD A$ 0.0803244 1 NYM to GBP ￡ 0.0381026 1 NYM to EUR € 0.0453112 1 NYM to USD $ 0.05149 1 NYM to MYR RM 0.2219219 1 NYM to TRY ₺ 1.9813352 1 NYM to JPY ¥ 7.36307 1 NYM to RUB ₽ 4.2216651 1 NYM to INR ₹ 4.356054 1 NYM to IDR Rp 858.1663234 1 NYM to KRW ₩ 73.4520297 1 NYM to PHP ₱ 2.8741718 1 NYM to EGP ￡E. 2.6131175 1 NYM to BRL R$ 0.2914334 1 NYM to CAD C$ 0.0710562 1 NYM to BDT ৳ 6.2575797 1 NYM to NGN ₦ 82.5158144 1 NYM to UAH ₴ 2.1373499 1 NYM to VES Bs 4.42814 1 NYM to PKR Rs 14.4753837 1 NYM to KZT ₸ 26.2969728 1 NYM to THB ฿ 1.7187362 1 NYM to TWD NT$ 1.6507694 1 NYM to AED د.إ 0.1889683 1 NYM to CHF Fr 0.0422218 1 NYM to HKD HK$ 0.3990475 1 NYM to MAD .د.م 0.4767974 1 NYM to MXN $ 1.0102338

NYM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NYM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NYM What is the price of NYM (NYM) today? The live price of NYM (NYM) is 0.05149 USD . What is the market cap of NYM (NYM)? The current market cap of NYM is $ 41.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NYM by its real-time market price of 0.05149 USD . What is the circulating supply of NYM (NYM)? The current circulating supply of NYM (NYM) is 809.96M USD . What was the highest price of NYM (NYM)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of NYM (NYM) is 3.2638 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NYM (NYM)? The 24-hour trading volume of NYM (NYM) is $ 61.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!