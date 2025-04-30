What is Origin (OGN)

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.

Origin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Origin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OGN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Origin price prediction page.

Origin Price History

Tracing OGN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OGN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Origin price history page.

How to buy Origin (OGN)

OGN to Local Currencies

Origin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Origin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

