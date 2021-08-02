What is OKExChain (OKT)

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

OKT to Local Currencies

1 OKT to VND ₫ 142,285.205 1 OKT to AUD A$ 8.43492 1 OKT to GBP ￡ 4.00118 1 OKT to EUR € 4.75816 1 OKT to USD $ 5.407 1 OKT to MYR RM 23.30417 1 OKT to TRY ₺ 208.06136 1 OKT to JPY ¥ 771.74111 1 OKT to RUB ₽ 443.374 1 OKT to INR ₹ 457.37813 1 OKT to IDR Rp 90,116.63062 1 OKT to KRW ₩ 7,702.2715 1 OKT to PHP ₱ 301.65653 1 OKT to EGP ￡E. 274.78374 1 OKT to BRL R$ 30.60362 1 OKT to CAD C$ 7.40759 1 OKT to BDT ৳ 657.11271 1 OKT to NGN ₦ 8,665.04192 1 OKT to UAH ₴ 224.44457 1 OKT to VES Bs 465.002 1 OKT to PKR Rs 1,520.06991 1 OKT to KZT ₸ 2,761.46304 1 OKT to THB ฿ 180.48566 1 OKT to TWD NT$ 173.18621 1 OKT to AED د.إ 19.84369 1 OKT to CHF Fr 4.43374 1 OKT to HKD HK$ 41.90425 1 OKT to MAD .د.م 50.06882 1 OKT to MXN $ 105.9772

