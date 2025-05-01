Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
OpenLeverage Price(OLE)
The current price of OpenLeverage (OLE) today is 0.00821 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.55M USD. OLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenLeverage Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.30K USD
- OpenLeverage price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 188.63M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OLE price information.
Track the price changes of OpenLeverage for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000492
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000557
|+7.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.002431
|+42.06%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000698
|+9.29%
Today, OLE recorded a change of $ +0.00000492 (+0.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.OpenLeverage 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000557 (+7.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.OpenLeverage 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, OLE saw a change of $ +0.002431 (+42.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.OpenLeverage 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000698 (+9.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of OpenLeverage: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+0.06%
+3.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OpenLeverage is a permissionless lending margin trading protocol that enables traders or other applications to long or short on any trading pair on DEXs efficiently and securely.
OpenLeverage is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OpenLeverage investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check OLE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OpenLeverage on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OpenLeverage buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OpenLeverage, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OLE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OpenLeverage price prediction page.
Tracing OLE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OLE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OpenLeverage price history page.
Looking for how to buy OpenLeverage? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OpenLeverage on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 OLE to VND
₫216.04615
|1 OLE to AUD
A$0.0128076
|1 OLE to GBP
￡0.0060754
|1 OLE to EUR
€0.0072248
|1 OLE to USD
$0.00821
|1 OLE to MYR
RM0.0353851
|1 OLE to TRY
₺0.3159208
|1 OLE to JPY
¥1.1718133
|1 OLE to RUB
₽0.67322
|1 OLE to INR
₹0.6944839
|1 OLE to IDR
Rp136.8332786
|1 OLE to KRW
₩11.695145
|1 OLE to PHP
₱0.4580359
|1 OLE to EGP
￡E.0.4172322
|1 OLE to BRL
R$0.0464686
|1 OLE to CAD
C$0.0112477
|1 OLE to BDT
৳0.9977613
|1 OLE to NGN
₦13.1570176
|1 OLE to UAH
₴0.3407971
|1 OLE to VES
Bs0.70606
|1 OLE to PKR
Rs2.3080773
|1 OLE to KZT
₸4.1930112
|1 OLE to THB
฿0.2740498
|1 OLE to TWD
NT$0.2629663
|1 OLE to AED
د.إ0.0301307
|1 OLE to CHF
Fr0.0067322
|1 OLE to HKD
HK$0.0636275
|1 OLE to MAD
.د.م0.0760246
|1 OLE to MXN
$0.160916
For a more in-depth understanding of OpenLeverage, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee