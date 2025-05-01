Join MEXC Today
omChain Price(OMC)
The current price of omChain (OMC) today is 0.000911 USD with a current market cap of $ 84.55K USD. OMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key omChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.09K USD
- omChain price change within the day is +7.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 92.81M USD
Track the price changes of omChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00006198
|+7.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.001653
|-64.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002348
|-72.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002313
|-71.75%
Today, OMC recorded a change of $ +0.00006198 (+7.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.omChain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001653 (-64.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.omChain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, OMC saw a change of $ -0.002348 (-72.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.omChain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002313 (-71.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of omChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.22%
+7.30%
+27.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is omchain? omchain is an EVM compliant PoA blockchain that uses IBFT2 consensus algorithm. The block interval of omchain is 2 seconds and the block gas limit is 50 million. omchain provides the infrastructure for business level needs. ## What is omchain’s native asset? (OMC) omchain’s gas token is named OMC and bridged to ETH/BSC/AVAX networks as ERC-20/BEP-20/ARC-20 tokens. ## How is OMC used? OMC is used for paying transaction fees on the omchain. omchain have the following features; * EVM Compatibility: Proven security, established tech stack, tools, standards and enterprise adoption * Scalability: Always low transaction fees and side chain integrations enable highly scalable blockchain infrastructure for enterprise grade needs. * Security: Audited, open-source software and consensus mechanisms enable secure infrastructure * User Experience: Immediate transaction finality allows real life applications to be integrated with blockchain * Developer Support: Not just the infrastructure but necessary tools required by the blockchain is also provided, such as mobile wallet and blockchain bridge. Interactions with the omchain is done with OMC just like how any other gas token works.
|1 OMC to VND
₫23.972965
|1 OMC to AUD
A$0.00142116
|1 OMC to GBP
￡0.00067414
|1 OMC to EUR
€0.00080168
|1 OMC to USD
$0.000911
|1 OMC to MYR
RM0.00392641
|1 OMC to TRY
₺0.03505528
|1 OMC to JPY
¥0.13002703
|1 OMC to RUB
₽0.074702
|1 OMC to INR
₹0.07706149
|1 OMC to IDR
Rp15.18332726
|1 OMC to KRW
₩1.2977195
|1 OMC to PHP
₱0.05082469
|1 OMC to EGP
￡E.0.04629702
|1 OMC to BRL
R$0.00515626
|1 OMC to CAD
C$0.00124807
|1 OMC to BDT
৳0.11071383
|1 OMC to NGN
₦1.45993216
|1 OMC to UAH
₴0.03781561
|1 OMC to VES
Bs0.078346
|1 OMC to PKR
Rs0.25610943
|1 OMC to KZT
₸0.46526592
|1 OMC to THB
฿0.03040918
|1 OMC to TWD
NT$0.02917933
|1 OMC to AED
د.إ0.00334337
|1 OMC to CHF
Fr0.00074702
|1 OMC to HKD
HK$0.00706025
|1 OMC to MAD
.د.م0.00843586
|1 OMC to MXN
$0.0178556
For a more in-depth understanding of omChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
