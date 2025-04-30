Open Meta City Logo

Open Meta City (OMZ) Live Price Chart

-12.40%(1D)

OMZ Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Open Meta City (OMZ) today is 0.044 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OMZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Open Meta City Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.26K USD
- Open Meta City price change within the day is -12.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the OMZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

OMZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Open Meta City for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0062283-12.40%
30 Days$ -0.0369-45.62%
60 Days$ -0.1007-69.60%
90 Days$ -0.0475-51.92%
Open Meta City Price Change Today

Today, OMZ recorded a change of $ -0.0062283 (-12.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Open Meta City 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0369 (-45.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Open Meta City 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OMZ saw a change of $ -0.1007 (-69.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Open Meta City 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0475 (-51.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OMZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Open Meta City: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

0.00%

-12.40%

-10.79%

OMZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Open Meta City (OMZ)

Open Meta City is an Own to Earn (O2E) platform combining Web 2 and Web 3 to transform real estate and public engagement, aiming for mass adoption by appealing to users to enhance their digital and physical experiences through gamification, educational initiatives, and tokenization. It integrates virtual experiences with real-life elements and fosters a dynamic community where users can engage in various events and activities.

Open Meta City is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OMZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Open Meta City on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Open Meta City buying experience smooth and informed.

Open Meta City Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Open Meta City, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OMZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Open Meta City price prediction page.

Open Meta City Price History

Tracing OMZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OMZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Open Meta City price history page.

How to buy Open Meta City (OMZ)

Looking for how to buy Open Meta City? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Open Meta City on MEXC.

OMZ to Local Currencies

1 OMZ to VND
1,157.86
1 OMZ to AUD
A$0.06908
1 OMZ to GBP
0.033
1 OMZ to EUR
0.03828
1 OMZ to USD
$0.044
1 OMZ to MYR
RM0.18964
1 OMZ to TRY
1.69312
1 OMZ to JPY
¥6.27748
1 OMZ to RUB
3.608
1 OMZ to INR
3.72152
1 OMZ to IDR
Rp733.33304
1 OMZ to KRW
62.678
1 OMZ to PHP
2.45696
1 OMZ to EGP
￡E.2.23652
1 OMZ to BRL
R$0.24948
1 OMZ to CAD
C$0.06072
1 OMZ to BDT
5.34732
1 OMZ to NGN
70.51264
1 OMZ to UAH
1.82644
1 OMZ to VES
Bs3.784
1 OMZ to PKR
Rs12.36972
1 OMZ to KZT
22.47168
1 OMZ to THB
฿1.46784
1 OMZ to TWD
NT$1.4102
1 OMZ to AED
د.إ0.16148
1 OMZ to CHF
Fr0.03608
1 OMZ to HKD
HK$0.341
1 OMZ to MAD
.د.م0.40744
1 OMZ to MXN
$0.86284

Open Meta City Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Open Meta City, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Open Meta City Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Open Meta City

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

