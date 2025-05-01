Join MEXC Today
Ondo DeFAI Price(ONDOAI)
The current price of Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) today is 0.001052 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.05M USD. ONDOAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ondo DeFAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.25K USD
- Ondo DeFAI price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Track the price changes of Ondo DeFAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002092
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000918
|-46.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001792
|-63.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004629
|-81.49%
Today, ONDOAI recorded a change of $ -0.00002092 (-1.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.Ondo DeFAI 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000918 (-46.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.Ondo DeFAI 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ONDOAI saw a change of $ -0.001792 (-63.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Ondo DeFAI 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004629 (-81.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Ondo DeFAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-1.95%
-5.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFAI tools paired with OndoUSD, the T-bill-backed stable asset that ensures financial stability, inflation-proof performance, and seamless scalability. Ondo DeFAI Is Bridging $24 Trillion T-Bill Market with the Multi-Trillion Dollar AI Market. Ondo DeFAI is the groundbreaking DeFAI Layer-2built on ONDO. Ondo DeFAI empowers users with inflation-proof AI agents & tools for seamless portfolio management, liquidity solutions, and scalable financial automation.
|1 ONDOAI to VND
₫27.68338
|1 ONDOAI to AUD
A$0.00164112
|1 ONDOAI to GBP
￡0.00077848
|1 ONDOAI to EUR
€0.00092576
|1 ONDOAI to USD
$0.001052
|1 ONDOAI to MYR
RM0.00453412
|1 ONDOAI to TRY
₺0.04048096
|1 ONDOAI to JPY
¥0.15015196
|1 ONDOAI to RUB
₽0.08625348
|1 ONDOAI to INR
₹0.08898868
|1 ONDOAI to IDR
Rp17.53332632
|1 ONDOAI to KRW
₩1.498574
|1 ONDOAI to PHP
₱0.05869108
|1 ONDOAI to EGP
￡E.0.05347316
|1 ONDOAI to BRL
R$0.00595432
|1 ONDOAI to CAD
C$0.00144124
|1 ONDOAI to BDT
৳0.12784956
|1 ONDOAI to NGN
₦1.68589312
|1 ONDOAI to UAH
₴0.04366852
|1 ONDOAI to VES
Bs0.090472
|1 ONDOAI to PKR
Rs0.29574876
|1 ONDOAI to KZT
₸0.53727744
|1 ONDOAI to THB
฿0.03511576
|1 ONDOAI to TWD
NT$0.03369556
|1 ONDOAI to AED
د.إ0.00386084
|1 ONDOAI to CHF
Fr0.00086264
|1 ONDOAI to HKD
HK$0.008153
|1 ONDOAI to MAD
.د.م0.00974152
|1 ONDOAI to MXN
$0.0206192
For a more in-depth understanding of Ondo DeFAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
