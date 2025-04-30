What is Oobit (OOBIT)

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.

Oobit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oobit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Oobit Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oobit, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OOBIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oobit price prediction page.

Oobit Price History

Tracing OOBIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OOBIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oobit price history page.

How to buy Oobit (OOBIT)

Looking for how to buy Oobit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oobit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OOBIT to Local Currencies

1 OOBIT to VND ₫ 370.5152 1 OOBIT to AUD A$ 0.0221056 1 OOBIT to GBP ￡ 0.01056 1 OOBIT to EUR € 0.0122496 1 OOBIT to USD $ 0.01408 1 OOBIT to MYR RM 0.0606848 1 OOBIT to TRY ₺ 0.5417984 1 OOBIT to JPY ¥ 2.0087936 1 OOBIT to RUB ₽ 1.15456 1 OOBIT to INR ₹ 1.1908864 1 OOBIT to IDR Rp 234.6665728 1 OOBIT to KRW ₩ 20.05696 1 OOBIT to PHP ₱ 0.7862272 1 OOBIT to EGP ￡E. 0.7156864 1 OOBIT to BRL R$ 0.0798336 1 OOBIT to CAD C$ 0.0194304 1 OOBIT to BDT ৳ 1.7111424 1 OOBIT to NGN ₦ 22.5640448 1 OOBIT to UAH ₴ 0.5844608 1 OOBIT to VES Bs 1.21088 1 OOBIT to PKR Rs 3.9583104 1 OOBIT to KZT ₸ 7.1909376 1 OOBIT to THB ฿ 0.4697088 1 OOBIT to TWD NT$ 0.451264 1 OOBIT to AED د.إ 0.0516736 1 OOBIT to CHF Fr 0.0115456 1 OOBIT to HKD HK$ 0.10912 1 OOBIT to MAD .د.م 0.1303808 1 OOBIT to MXN $ 0.2763904

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oobit What is the price of Oobit (OOBIT) today? The live price of Oobit (OOBIT) is 0.01408 USD . What is the market cap of Oobit (OOBIT)? The current market cap of Oobit is $ 14.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OOBIT by its real-time market price of 0.01408 USD . What is the circulating supply of Oobit (OOBIT)? The current circulating supply of Oobit (OOBIT) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of Oobit (OOBIT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Oobit (OOBIT) is 0.1394 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Oobit (OOBIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Oobit (OOBIT) is $ 33.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

