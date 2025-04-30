What is Oraichain (ORAI)

Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.

Oraichain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oraichain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ORAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Oraichain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oraichain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oraichain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oraichain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oraichain price prediction page.

Oraichain Price History

Tracing ORAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oraichain price history page.

How to buy Oraichain (ORAI)

Looking for how to buy Oraichain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oraichain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORAI to Local Currencies

1 ORAI to VND ₫ 87,418.43 1 ORAI to AUD A$ 5.21554 1 ORAI to GBP ￡ 2.4915 1 ORAI to EUR € 2.89014 1 ORAI to USD $ 3.322 1 ORAI to MYR RM 14.31782 1 ORAI to TRY ₺ 127.83056 1 ORAI to JPY ¥ 473.94974 1 ORAI to RUB ₽ 272.404 1 ORAI to INR ₹ 280.97476 1 ORAI to IDR Rp 55,366.64452 1 ORAI to KRW ₩ 4,738.93266 1 ORAI to PHP ₱ 185.50048 1 ORAI to EGP ￡E. 168.85726 1 ORAI to BRL R$ 18.83574 1 ORAI to CAD C$ 4.58436 1 ORAI to BDT ৳ 403.72266 1 ORAI to NGN ₦ 5,323.70432 1 ORAI to UAH ₴ 137.89622 1 ORAI to VES Bs 285.692 1 ORAI to PKR Rs 933.91386 1 ORAI to KZT ₸ 1,696.61184 1 ORAI to THB ฿ 110.82192 1 ORAI to TWD NT$ 106.4701 1 ORAI to AED د.إ 12.19174 1 ORAI to CHF Fr 2.72404 1 ORAI to HKD HK$ 25.7455 1 ORAI to MAD .د.م 30.76172 1 ORAI to MXN $ 65.21086

Oraichain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oraichain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oraichain What is the price of Oraichain (ORAI) today? The live price of Oraichain (ORAI) is 3.322 USD . What is the market cap of Oraichain (ORAI)? The current market cap of Oraichain is $ 45.92M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ORAI by its real-time market price of 3.322 USD . What is the circulating supply of Oraichain (ORAI)? The current circulating supply of Oraichain (ORAI) is 13.82M USD . What was the highest price of Oraichain (ORAI)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Oraichain (ORAI) is 17.43 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Oraichain (ORAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Oraichain (ORAI) is $ 249.68K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!