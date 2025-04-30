OVR Logo

OVR Price(OVR)

USD

OVR (OVR) Live Price Chart

$0.1189
$0.1189$0.1189
-1.40%(1D)

OVR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of OVR (OVR) today is 0.1189 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.06M USD. OVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OVR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.60K USD
- OVR price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.99M USD

Get real-time price updates of the OVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OVR price information.

OVR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OVR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001688-1.40%
30 Days$ +0.0048+4.20%
60 Days$ -0.0199-14.34%
90 Days$ -0.0795-40.08%
OVR Price Change Today

Today, OVR recorded a change of $ -0.001688 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OVR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0048 (+4.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OVR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OVR saw a change of $ -0.0199 (-14.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OVR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0795 (-40.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OVR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OVR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.118
$ 0.118$ 0.118

$ 0.1206
$ 0.1206$ 0.1206

$ 3.4012
$ 3.4012$ 3.4012

-0.26%

-1.40%

-3.02%

OVR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.06M
$ 6.06M$ 6.06M

$ 2.60K
$ 2.60K$ 2.60K

50.99M
50.99M 50.99M

What is OVR (OVR)

OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.

OVR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OVR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OVR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OVR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OVR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OVR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OVR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OVR price prediction page.

OVR Price History

Tracing OVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OVR price history page.

How to buy OVR (OVR)

Looking for how to buy OVR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OVR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OVR to Local Currencies

1 OVR to VND
3,128.8535
1 OVR to AUD
A$0.186673
1 OVR to GBP
0.089175
1 OVR to EUR
0.103443
1 OVR to USD
$0.1189
1 OVR to MYR
RM0.512459
1 OVR to TRY
4.575272
1 OVR to JPY
¥16.963463
1 OVR to RUB
9.7498
1 OVR to INR
10.056562
1 OVR to IDR
Rp1,981.665874
1 OVR to KRW
169.614417
1 OVR to PHP
6.639376
1 OVR to EGP
￡E.6.043687
1 OVR to BRL
R$0.674163
1 OVR to CAD
C$0.164082
1 OVR to BDT
14.449917
1 OVR to NGN
190.544384
1 OVR to UAH
4.935539
1 OVR to VES
Bs10.2254
1 OVR to PKR
Rs33.426357
1 OVR to KZT
60.724608
1 OVR to THB
฿3.966504
1 OVR to TWD
NT$3.810745
1 OVR to AED
د.إ0.436363
1 OVR to CHF
Fr0.097498
1 OVR to HKD
HK$0.921475
1 OVR to MAD
.د.م1.101014
1 OVR to MXN
$2.334007

OVR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OVR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OVR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OVR

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OVR
USD

1 OVR = 0.1189 USD

Trade

OVRUSDT
$0.1189
$0.1189$0.1189
-1.41%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee