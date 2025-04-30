What is OVR (OVR)

OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.

OVR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



OVR to Local Currencies

1 OVR to VND ₫ 3,128.8535 1 OVR to AUD A$ 0.186673 1 OVR to GBP ￡ 0.089175 1 OVR to EUR € 0.103443 1 OVR to USD $ 0.1189 1 OVR to MYR RM 0.512459 1 OVR to TRY ₺ 4.575272 1 OVR to JPY ¥ 16.963463 1 OVR to RUB ₽ 9.7498 1 OVR to INR ₹ 10.056562 1 OVR to IDR Rp 1,981.665874 1 OVR to KRW ₩ 169.614417 1 OVR to PHP ₱ 6.639376 1 OVR to EGP ￡E. 6.043687 1 OVR to BRL R$ 0.674163 1 OVR to CAD C$ 0.164082 1 OVR to BDT ৳ 14.449917 1 OVR to NGN ₦ 190.544384 1 OVR to UAH ₴ 4.935539 1 OVR to VES Bs 10.2254 1 OVR to PKR Rs 33.426357 1 OVR to KZT ₸ 60.724608 1 OVR to THB ฿ 3.966504 1 OVR to TWD NT$ 3.810745 1 OVR to AED د.إ 0.436363 1 OVR to CHF Fr 0.097498 1 OVR to HKD HK$ 0.921475 1 OVR to MAD .د.م 1.101014 1 OVR to MXN $ 2.334007

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OVR What is the price of OVR (OVR) today? The live price of OVR (OVR) is 0.1189 USD . What is the market cap of OVR (OVR)? The current market cap of OVR is $ 6.06M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OVR by its real-time market price of 0.1189 USD . What is the circulating supply of OVR (OVR)? The current circulating supply of OVR (OVR) is 50.99M USD . What was the highest price of OVR (OVR)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of OVR (OVR) is 3.4012 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OVR (OVR)? The 24-hour trading volume of OVR (OVR) is $ 2.60K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

