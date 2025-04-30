What is OX Coin (OX)

$OX Coin is the native exchange token of the new gamified derivatives exchange, OX.FUN OX.FUN provides a gamified trading experience, deep liquidity on all popular tokens, and best-in-class exchange tokenomics. $OX Coin is used as the collateral and PNL currency of the exchange.

OX Coin Price Prediction

OX Coin Price History

How to buy OX Coin (OX)

OX to Local Currencies

OX Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OX Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OX Coin What is the price of OX Coin (OX) today? The live price of OX Coin (OX) is 0.0018478 USD . What is the market cap of OX Coin (OX)? The current market cap of OX Coin is $ 6.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OX by its real-time market price of 0.0018478 USD . What is the circulating supply of OX Coin (OX)? The current circulating supply of OX Coin (OX) is 3.28B USD . What was the highest price of OX Coin (OX)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of OX Coin (OX) is 0.0353145 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OX Coin (OX)? The 24-hour trading volume of OX Coin (OX) is $ 919.67 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

