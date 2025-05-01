What is PAX Gold (PAXG)

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

PAX Gold Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAX Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAXG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAX Gold price prediction page.

PAX Gold Price History

Tracing PAXG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAXG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAX Gold price history page.

PAXG to Local Currencies

1 PAXG to VND ₫ 86,899,761.35 1 PAXG to AUD A$ 5,151.5724 1 PAXG to GBP ￡ 2,443.6946 1 PAXG to EUR € 2,906.0152 1 PAXG to USD $ 3,302.29 1 PAXG to MYR RM 14,232.8699 1 PAXG to TRY ₺ 127,072.1192 1 PAXG to JPY ¥ 471,335.8517 1 PAXG to RUB ₽ 270,754.7571 1 PAXG to INR ₹ 279,340.7111 1 PAXG to IDR Rp 55,038,144.6514 1 PAXG to KRW ₩ 4,704,112.105 1 PAXG to PHP ₱ 184,168.7133 1 PAXG to EGP ￡E. 167,855.4007 1 PAXG to BRL R$ 18,723.9843 1 PAXG to CAD C$ 4,524.1373 1 PAXG to BDT ৳ 401,327.3037 1 PAXG to NGN ₦ 5,292,117.8624 1 PAXG to UAH ₴ 137,078.0579 1 PAXG to VES Bs 283,996.94 1 PAXG to PKR Rs 928,372.7877 1 PAXG to KZT ₸ 1,686,545.5488 1 PAXG to THB ฿ 110,230.4402 1 PAXG to TWD NT$ 105,772.3487 1 PAXG to AED د.إ 12,119.4043 1 PAXG to CHF Fr 2,707.8778 1 PAXG to HKD HK$ 25,592.7475 1 PAXG to MAD .د.م 30,579.2054 1 PAXG to MXN $ 64,691.8611

PAX Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: