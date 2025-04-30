PEM Logo

$0.00334
-16.29%(1D)

PEM Live Price Data & Information

The current price of PEM (PEM) today is 0.00334 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. PEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PEM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.99K USD
- PEM price change within the day is -16.29%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the PEM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEM price information.

PEM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PEM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00065-16.29%
30 Days$ -0.00058-14.80%
60 Days$ -0.00476-58.77%
90 Days$ +0.00057+20.57%
PEM Price Change Today

Today, PEM recorded a change of $ -0.00065 (-16.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PEM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00058 (-14.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PEM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PEM saw a change of $ -0.00476 (-58.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PEM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00057 (+20.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PEM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PEM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00323
$ 0.00401
$ 1.8
+0.30%

-16.29%

-16.71%

PEM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
$ 6.99K
--
What is PEM (PEM)

PEM coin aims to become an ideal mining coin within the hybrid blockchain model by adopting a practical and environmentally friendly approach to mining.

PEM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PEM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PEM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



PEM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PEM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PEM price prediction page.

PEM Price History

Tracing PEM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PEM price history page.

How to buy PEM (PEM)

Looking for how to buy PEM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PEM to Local Currencies

1 PEM to VND
87.8921
1 PEM to AUD
A$0.0052438
1 PEM to GBP
0.002505
1 PEM to EUR
0.0029392
1 PEM to USD
$0.00334
1 PEM to MYR
RM0.0143954
1 PEM to TRY
0.1285232
1 PEM to JPY
¥0.476785
1 PEM to RUB
0.2738466
1 PEM to INR
0.2825306
1 PEM to IDR
Rp55.6666444
1 PEM to KRW
4.7646102
1 PEM to PHP
0.1865056
1 PEM to EGP
￡E.0.169505
1 PEM to BRL
R$0.0189044
1 PEM to CAD
C$0.0046092
1 PEM to BDT
0.4059102
1 PEM to NGN
5.3525504
1 PEM to UAH
0.1386434
1 PEM to VES
Bs0.28724
1 PEM to PKR
Rs0.9389742
1 PEM to KZT
1.7058048
1 PEM to THB
฿0.1115226
1 PEM to TWD
NT$0.107047
1 PEM to AED
د.إ0.0122578
1 PEM to CHF
Fr0.0027388
1 PEM to HKD
HK$0.025885
1 PEM to MAD
.د.م0.0309284
1 PEM to MXN
$0.0655642

PEM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PEM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PEM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PEM

