What is Pendle (PENDLE)

Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. We aim to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pendle What is the price of Pendle (PENDLE) today? The live price of Pendle (PENDLE) is 3.269 USD . What is the market cap of Pendle (PENDLE)? The current market cap of Pendle is $ 529.20M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PENDLE by its real-time market price of 3.269 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pendle (PENDLE)? The current circulating supply of Pendle (PENDLE) is 161.88M USD . What was the highest price of Pendle (PENDLE)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Pendle (PENDLE) is 7.5305 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pendle (PENDLE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pendle (PENDLE) is $ 1.24M USD .

