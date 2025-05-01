Join MEXC Today
PENDULUM Price(PENDULUM)
The current price of PENDULUM (PENDULUM) today is 0.0102 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PENDULUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PENDULUM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.75K USD
- PENDULUM price change within the day is +3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of PENDULUM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0003
|+3.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00037
|-3.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018
|-15.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00677
|-39.90%
Today, PENDULUM recorded a change of $ +0.0003 (+3.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.PENDULUM 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00037 (-3.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.PENDULUM 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PENDULUM saw a change of $ -0.0018 (-15.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PENDULUM 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00677 (-39.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PENDULUM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
+3.03%
+8.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pendulum is an interoperable blockchain that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the DeFi ecosystem. The network leverages a forex-optimized smart contract DeFi network, which allows for the seamless integration of traditional finance services with DeFi applications.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PENDULUM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PENDULUM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PENDULUM price prediction page.
Tracing PENDULUM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PENDULUM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PENDULUM price history page.
For a more in-depth understanding of PENDULUM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
