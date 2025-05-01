What is PENDULUM (PENDULUM)

Pendulum is an interoperable blockchain that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the DeFi ecosystem. The network leverages a forex-optimized smart contract DeFi network, which allows for the seamless integration of traditional finance services with DeFi applications.

PENDULUM to Local Currencies

