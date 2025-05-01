Join MEXC Today
Perion Price(PERC)
The current price of Perion (PERC) today is 0.0194 USD with a current market cap of $ 624.68K USD. PERC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Perion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 759.48 USD
- Perion price change within the day is -0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 32.20M USD
Track the price changes of Perion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000099
|-0.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0337
|-63.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0747
|-79.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1299
|-87.01%
Today, PERC recorded a change of $ -0.000099 (-0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.Perion 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0337 (-63.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.Perion 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PERC saw a change of $ -0.0747 (-79.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Perion 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1299 (-87.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Perion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-0.51%
-37.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Perion is accelerating the shift to web3 gaming, by building and building its best teams. Founded by a former world number 1 Axie infinity player, Perion began its journey as a gaming guild, and has now grown to become active across all segments of the web3 gaming sector including its investments in a flourishing portfolio of web3 games and infrastructure, management of multiple competitive web3 esports teams, and its development of a suite of web3 digital products.
|1 PERC to VND
₫510.511
|1 PERC to AUD
A$0.030264
|1 PERC to GBP
￡0.014356
|1 PERC to EUR
€0.017072
|1 PERC to USD
$0.0194
|1 PERC to MYR
RM0.083614
|1 PERC to TRY
₺0.746512
|1 PERC to JPY
¥2.769738
|1 PERC to RUB
₽1.5908
|1 PERC to INR
₹1.64124
|1 PERC to IDR
Rp323.333204
|1 PERC to KRW
₩27.6353
|1 PERC to PHP
₱1.08155
|1 PERC to EGP
￡E.0.985908
|1 PERC to BRL
R$0.109998
|1 PERC to CAD
C$0.026578
|1 PERC to BDT
৳2.357682
|1 PERC to NGN
₦31.089664
|1 PERC to UAH
₴0.805294
|1 PERC to VES
Bs1.6684
|1 PERC to PKR
Rs5.453922
|1 PERC to KZT
₸9.907968
|1 PERC to THB
฿0.647378
|1 PERC to TWD
NT$0.621382
|1 PERC to AED
د.إ0.071198
|1 PERC to CHF
Fr0.015908
|1 PERC to HKD
HK$0.15035
|1 PERC to MAD
.د.م0.179644
|1 PERC to MXN
$0.380434
